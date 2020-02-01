Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McCuan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. McCuan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. McCuan Obituary
MCCUAN, Robert E. 83, passed away on Jan 28, 2020 in Cedar Park, TX. Bob was born on Aug 2, 1936 in Marion, IN to Roy McCuan and Anna Mae Halterman. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Phillips, whom he married in 1961. He is survived by his two children, Michelle (Michael) Carlson and Barry McCuan, along with 5 loving grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Bob was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was the first in his family to attend college. He earned an accounting degree from Brigham Young University. He had a long career with International Harvester. Bob was an avid runner, having ran over a dozen marathons including the Boston marathon. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their school and sporting events. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -