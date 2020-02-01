|
MCCUAN, Robert E. 83, passed away on Jan 28, 2020 in Cedar Park, TX. Bob was born on Aug 2, 1936 in Marion, IN to Roy McCuan and Anna Mae Halterman. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Phillips, whom he married in 1961. He is survived by his two children, Michelle (Michael) Carlson and Barry McCuan, along with 5 loving grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Bob was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was the first in his family to attend college. He earned an accounting degree from Brigham Young University. He had a long career with International Harvester. Bob was an avid runner, having ran over a dozen marathons including the Boston marathon. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their school and sporting events. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 1, 2020