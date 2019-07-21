LEONARD, Robert Earl (Bob) On Monday June 24th, 2019, Robert Earl Leonard passed away at the age of 72 in Asheville, NC. Bob was born on December 17th, 1946 in Houston, TX to Bill and Pauline Leonard. He was the 1st born and brother to sister Betsy. Bob graduated from Bellaire High School in Houston, TX in 1964. He went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. His first job after college was at IBM in Clear Lake City where he collaborated with NASA on the Space Program at the Johnson Space Center. Bob worked at IBM for over 25 years, and then took a job with the state of Texas. He continued to do computer programming and troubleshooting for the remainder of his career. After retiring at the end of 2007 he moved to Asheville, NC in 2011. Bob was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by son Brian Leonard and wife Suzanne of McKinney, TX; daughter Janet Leonard McMahon and husband Mark of Hallsville, TX; grandchildren Jenna, Kate, and Jack Leonard, Ryan and Brodie McMahon; sister Betsy Goodwin and husband Sherman and nephew Greg of Baltimore, MD; his partner Cindi Sutherland and last but not least his dog Joey. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog Bentley. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to Memory Care or Care Partners Day of Asheville, NC. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019