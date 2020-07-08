SANSOM, Robert Earl Long-time resident of Austin, Dripping Springs, and Luling, TX Robert Earl Sansom has passed. He is survived by his many children and sister Mae Francis Sansom. He rode motorcycles, danced at the Broken Spoke, fished, and often floated his canoe down the Colorado River. As he moves on to his next big adventure, he is remembered for his hearty laugh and open heart. He was adored and loved by those that knew him and is dearly missed. His family will honor him with a socially distanced graveside memorial. Come and go between 8am-12am Saturday, July 11th at the Driftwood Cemetery.



