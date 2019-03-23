SEIDENBERGER, Robert Earl Robert Earl Seidenberger (Bob), 89, of Taylor, Texas, passed away March 20, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 11, 1929. Bob grew up in Schulenburg, Texas and graduated from Schulenburg High School. He joined the Navy in 1948 and married Anita Marie Kalmus on April 23, 1952. He retired as Chief Petty Officer in 1970 after 22 years of service. After his Navy career, he worked at St. David's Hospital as assistant administrator, Brackenridge Hospital in procurement and supplies and the Department of Public Safety as training coordinator. He was a Christian, had a passion for cooking, boating, camping, playing the Navy game of 'ships, captain & crew' and doing anything family related. He is survived by the love of his life, Nita, and children: Pam and husband Ken, Debi and husband Russell, Russ and wife Paige, Mark and wife Brenda, Juli, Jill and husband Jay, 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, David, in 1969. Services will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 pm 8 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019, and funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019. Please visit Robert's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with his family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary