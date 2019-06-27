|
CARTER, Robert Edward Robert Edward Carter, 66, of Austin, died June 21st. He was born in Austin, TX on May 20, 1953, a son of Mary Lou (Harrison) Carter, and the late Rev. Marlan Riley Carter. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, June 29th at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, June 28th. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Carter family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 27, 2019