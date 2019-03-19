TRUESDALE, Robert Edward 1950-2019 Robert "Bob" Edward Truesdale, 69, of Dripping Springs Tx passed away March 8,2019 in Austin, Tx in the Presence of his wife and family. Bob was born in Lima, Ohio on January 31,1950 to Herb Sr and Charlotte Truesdale. Bob is survived by his wife of 33 years Dianna Truesdale of Dripping Springs Tx, his brother Herb Jr "Butch" Truesdale (Marion) of Celina, Ohio, nephews Mike (Dani) Truesdale, San Diego, Ca, Herb III (Mika) Truesdale , Columbus, Ohio Russell (Heather) Buell, Lima, Ohio, nieces Michelle (Steve) Brancaleone, Celina, Ohio,Tammy (Jay) Anglin, San Marcos, Tx, Kelly (Tony) Oliver, Lima, Ohio and numerous friends. Bob is preceded in death by his mother and father and sister Linda Vandergriff. He graduated high school at Lima Senior High School in 1968. Bob was a Vietnam Era Vet in the Army from 1968-1970. Afterwards he attended Northwestern Business College in Lima, Ohio. Also studied technical writing at Motorola University. He also received his engineering degree from Motorola University. Bob spent over 20 years in the high tech industry which allowed him to travel the world to 16 different countries. He worked at Motorola from 1983-2000 where he received a patent , and numerous awards and recognitions. He was a former engineering manager at OnQ Technology. Then he worked at AMD as an engineer. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved watching movies, playing pool with his pool buddies, enjoyed the good fireworks displays, riding his motorcycle, and loved his animals, especially Chelsea his dog. He was loved by all who knew him. A graveside service will be held in Lima, Ohio at a later date. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary