FERGUSON, Robert Eldred Robert (Bob) Eldred Ferguson, 92, of Kyle passed away on April 15, 2019. Bob was born on March 18, 1927 to Harry and Rea Ferguson. He graduated valedictorian from Buda High School and attended Texas A&M University before enlisting in the Army. Bob was stationed in Austria and upon discharge returned to Texas A&M University to complete his degree. Bob was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Buda and later at Manchaca Baptist Church. Bob returned home to assist with the family farm after his parents were injured in a car accident. He later became a mail carrier for the US Postal Service. Bob was a loving husband and father. He was active in the local 4-H club and assisted with the Hays County Livestock Show. Upon his retirement, Bob and Novaleen enjoyed multiple trips throughout the US. Bob also enjoyed gardening, making preserves and shelling pecans. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Novaleen, brother Marvin Ferguson and sister Virginia Kuse. Bob is survived by his wife Marjorie Shane, daughters Sheryl Wittenburg and husband Leroy and Diane Taylor and husband Preston. Grandchildren include Mark Wittenburg and wife Beth, Jennifer Wittenburg, Dustin Taylor, and Preston Taylor. Great-grandchildren include Nathan and Lilly Wittenburg. Services will be held at the Harrell Funeral Home in Kyle. Visitation will be from 5-7 on Thursday, April 18th and the funeral services will be at 1:00 on Friday, April 19th. Interment will follow at the Kyle City Cemetery. Officiating will be long-time family friend Gary Smith.