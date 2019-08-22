Home

Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1410 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
E.M Franklin Chapel @ St. James Baptist Church
Robert Ferguson


1942 - 2019
Robert Ferguson Obituary
FERGUSON, Robert Lu Robert Lu Ferguson, 76, of Austin, died Friday, August 16th. He was born in LaGrange, TX on December 25, 1942, a son of the late Dorothy (Jarmon) and Charlie Ferguson. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was the husband of Patricia (Walker) Ferguson. The Celebration of His Life Service will 2 PM on Saturday, August 24th at E.M Franklin Chapel @ St. James Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1410 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, August 23rd. Interment will be private. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Ferguson family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 22, 2019
