FIEN, Robert Age 66 of Austin, Texas, died peacefully in his home on November 22, 2019. Robert was an Austin Real Estate Agent for over 20 years. He was an avid stamp collector and had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. He was always very accommodating, and kind to everyone he met. Robert was a great fan of college sports, especially UT Basketball. Robert is survived by his wife of 16 years Jodie Wilkinson and his children; Celina Polanco, Yvette Polanco, Jason Fien, Marcus Fien and Jacob Wilkinson; his sister, Sharon Blakely and beloved goldendoodle Bandit. Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Cemetery in Austin, Texas, Rabbi Kelly Levy officiating. In respect of Jewish custom, in lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Hospice Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019