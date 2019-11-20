Home

Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
1700 E. Whitestone
Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 259-1610
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert Francis Mijares Obituary
MIJARES, Robert Francis Robert Francis Mijares of Leander, Texas passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 44. He was born in Manila, Philippines to Ramon Mijares and Rebecca Ong of Cedar Park, Texas. He is survived by many loving family members and dear friends. He is the founder, owner and Family Nurse Practitioner at Zest Family Practice and was loved by his colleagues and patients. He was an activist for the LGBTQ+ community. Viewing and visitation is scheduled on Friday, November 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 p.m. There will be a celebration of his life after the funeral. Services will be held at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019
