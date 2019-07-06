GELERNTER, Robert "Bob" Our brother, mentor, and friend Robert "Bob" Gelernter was welcomed into heaven by his beloved mother at 5:55 pm on July 2, 2019. Bob's time on earth began on May 28, 1957 and for 62 years he filled the world with inspiration, adventures, family, friends and love. Known to many of us as "TBob", Bob graduated from the University of Texas in 1979 with a degree in business administration. He was a lifetime Longhorn and could be seen at Longhorn tailgates and games, no matter the sport or the record. Bob was owner of AM&S Associates and traveled the globe for work and pleasure, often meeting with friends and family at exotic locations to buy them a glass of wine and dinner. For the last 14 months, Bob, as was his nature, fought cancer valiantly while continuing to work and spend time with family and friends around the globe. During this time, he lived up to an old Jewish proverb - "if you start thinking about death, you are no longer sure about life". Bob was so many things to so many people. Family member, coffee cup philosopher, tailgater, business and spiritual mentor, but to all he was a wonderful man that was loved and respected by all that knew him. He was also the life of the party. Heavenly bells are resounding for Bob now that he has earned his wings. Bob is survived by his beloved niece, Alexandra, his sister Sandra, his aunts, Paula and Lydia, his uncle David and many cousins, nieces and nephews around the world. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Bob's name to . Published in Austin American-Statesman from July 6 to July 7, 2019