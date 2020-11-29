HONTS, Robert George Robert George Honts (1939-2020), was born on December 31st, 1939, and grew up in San Antonio. He went on to attend Texas Tech University, where he made a mark as a varsity letterman on the swim team, head cheerleader, and president of both the Council of Student Organizations and the SAE Fraternity. While at graduate school at Penn State, Bob met Carol Lee Butler. They were married in 1964 and moved back to Texas. Together, they had two sons, Robert Wayne Honts, and John Emory Honts. During his fifty-six year career, Bob was both a public servant and a business leader. He served in City Management positions in Lubbock, White Settlement, and Fort Worth, and helped shape modern-day Austin across three terms in the 1970s-80s as County Commissioner. He was instrumental in the planning, approval, and development of both MoPac and the 360 Pennybacker bridge, and he became known as the "Road Warrior" for his efforts to improve Austin's highway infrastructure. Bob served in leadership positions in the Texas Partners of the Americas organization for over fifty years, including heading the team to provide aid and support to Peru after the cataclysmic 1970 Ancash earthquake in the Andes mountains. Bob led multiple real-estate development enterprises over his career, during which he helped build the community of San Antonio Ranch. He was skilled at understanding and leveraging complex public policies (Federal, State, Local) to improve private sector enterprises. Bob made an impact on everyone he met he was a big personality, and he had the willingness to change the status quo. He was a Texan through-and-through, and loved the music of Gary P. Nunn, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash. Finally, Bob loved his family (and his Shar-Pei dogs) deeply. He was devoted to his four grandchildren, and he never forgot to tell his family how much he loved them. We will all dearly miss 'Papa'! Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Emory & Helen Honts; and his sister Jacqui Von Honts. He is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Rob & Erin Honts, John & Reina Honts; four grandchildren, Kelly Honts, Rachel Honts, Julian Honts, & Reine Honts; his ex-wife Carol Maynier; his sister, Mary Halford & her husband Don; and his two nieces, Valerie Rossman, and Janet Powell & her husband Jim. The family plans to hold a memorial in the coming year to celebrate Bob's life, once it is safe to do so. Please send an email to BobHontsMemorial@gmail.com if you would like to be notified when this event is scheduled.



