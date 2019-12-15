|
WETHEROLD, Robert George "Bob" Bob Wetherold, 82, passed away peacefully at home in Austin, surrounded by his family. He was born February 28,1937 in Buffalo, NY, where he was part of a large extended family. When he was ten years old, his family moved to Harlingen TX. He went to college at Texas A&I University where he received a degree in Chemical Engineering. While in college, he worked summers in the cotton gins to earn money for school. He went on to earn his Master's degree at Texas A&M in College Station, and later, his PhD at the University of Texas. As a Chemical Engineer he worked in Research and Development for Mobil Chemical in Beaumont, TX, and later in Edison, New Jersey. In 1975, Bob and his family settled back in Austin, where he worked for Radian Corporation, later URS, for 25 years until he retired. While in graduate school at UT, he met his wife Sue. They married in Austin in 1965, and have spent 54 years together. Bob loved music throughout his life, and acquired a vast vinyl collection. He loved fishing, and especially enjoyed surf fishing at Padre Island with his son John. He was an avid golf fan. Bob was known by family and friends as a gentle soul, a deep thinker, and a loving husband and father. Bob is survived by his wife Sue, his son John and daughter-in-law Sharyn, their sons Ian and Eric, and his daughter Suzanne and son-in-law David, and their daughter Ella, and son Nathan. He was preceded in death by his parents Pauline and Bob Wetherold. The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Karel Merino, for his loving care of Bob during his illness over the last four years. There will be a Memorial Mass at St Theresa Catholic Church on Friday, December 20, followed by a private family burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , the Capital Area Parkinson Society or Power for Parkinsons.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019