HIGGINBOTHAM JR., Robert "Bo" Frank Robert Frank Higginbotham Jr. (Bo), 65 passed away October 12, 2019 at Dell Seton hospital surrounded by family and friends. Bo was born August 24, 1954 in Austin, Tx to parents Robert and Doris Higginbotham. After leaving high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1975 to 1979. It was while working as a recruiter that he met his wife Dana Wilkerson. After being honorably discharged from the Marines, Bo went to work for the family roofing business, where he served his community for nearly 40 years. Bo was an avid Hunter and fisherman. He loved nature and being outdoors. He was a devoted husband, father and son. He was the first to help someone in need and never asked for anything in return. He was a one a kind and will truly be missed. He is survived by his wife Dana; children Trisha, Melissa, Trey; 5 grandchildren; his parents Robert and Doris; and his siblings Joe and Belinn. Memorial service to take place On Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cook-Walden Funeral Home at 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 23, 2019