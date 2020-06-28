Robert Hillard
HILLARD, Robert Joseph Robert Joseph Hillard passed away at home from natural causes on June 19 of this year. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bernice Hillard. He had three siblings: Mae, Gary, and Dennis. Bob is survived by his wife, Karen, and sons: Joseph, Jerry, Michael, and five grandchildren. Bob was born in Dubuque, Iowa on January 6, 1940. He was an Air Force veteran and retired cable engineer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Catherine Church. His hobbies included ham radio and brewing beer. He will be dearly missed by his family and his friends. There will be a memorial service at St Catherine Church, date pending.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.
