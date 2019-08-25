Home

Rev. Robert J. Scott

SCOTT, Rev. Robert J. Rev. Robert J. Scott of Austin, Texas passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born January 11, 1930 in Olmstead, Illinois. Robert was a retired United Methodist Minister, pastoring churches in Kentucky, New York, and Texas. He was a Korean Air Force Veteran. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 26, 2019 from 10 to 11 A.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 A.M. with Bro. Joe Altman officiating. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Austin, Texas or Hospice of Lake Cumberland C/O Southern Oaks Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019
