HUSTON, Robert Jack Jr. Age 47, passed away February 26, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife, Amanda and daughter Harper Ray of Houston, TX, his mother, Rebecca Fortin (Tom) of Austin, TX, Father, Bobby Huston (Marilynn) of League City, TX, Sister, Nicole Fardoost (Kasra) and niece, Madison Miller of Scottsdale, AZ. Robert obtained a BA in history from the University of Texas at Austin in 1994, and an MBA from the Jesse H. Jones School of Business at Rice University in Houston in 2004. Robert worked for approximately 15 years in the energy trading sector in Houston, primarily concerning the North American natural gas and power markets. Robert was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in his early 20's and spent the remainder of his short life fighting and coping with this horrific, incurable, painful disease. Robert will be sorely missed by his family and many loyal friends. A celebration of his life will be held in Houston at the Heights Funeral Home, March 5, 2019. View Obituary at www.heightsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation in Robert's memory. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019