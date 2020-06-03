GRANT, Robert James Robert Grant was born in Austin, Texas on November 20, 1947 to Thomas R. Grant and Mildred (Barclay) Grant. He passed away on May 21, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. Robert received his education in the Austin Independent School District. After graduating from UT at Austin he pursued a career in teaching. He loved teaching and counseling students in an effort to allow them to succeed in life. He taught in San Antonio and Dallas before ending his career at The University of Texas at Brownsville, retiring in 2013. After his retirement Robert enjoyed time at his home with his pets, which included dogs, cats and a parrot. He enjoyed making spontaneous trips to Big Bend, New Orleans, the South Texas Gulf Coast and various cities in Mexico. In 2018 he traveled to Spain. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Mildred Grant and is survived by his partner Kyle Cannon of Harlingen, brother and sister-in-law Stephen and Janice Grant of New Braunfels, four nieces and nephews and sixteen great nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. To honor Robert's life, donations can be made to The Harlingen Humane Society at 1106 Markowsky Ave., Harlingen, Texas 78550 or on line at www.hshtx.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 3, 2020.