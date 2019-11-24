|
WUCHER, Robert James Robert James Wucher (Jim, Hunnert) left the ballpark on Nov. 16, 2019 at the miraculous age, all things considered, of 91. Jim was born March 19, 1928 in Pittsburgh PA to June and Col. Robert Wucher. Surviving Jim are his four children, Nan (David) Kemp, Rob (Jeannie) Wucher, Jody Van Slyke and Joel (Marina) Wucher, his sisters Virginia (Ginny) Mann and Bonnie Anderson, 5 grand children and numerous great grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard (Dick) Wucher and sister Valerie Cagle. Jim moved to Austin in 1942 and quickly made Austin his new home. He was a proud 1944 graduate of Austin High (Forever Loyal) followed by the Univ. of Texas. He married Zelma Newton in 1951 and began family life. After moving his young family around Texas chasing work he returned to Austin in 1961. Once back in God's Country he co-founded the local chapter of SPEBSQSA (barber shop singing), thus continuing his lifelong love of music and then, eventually, and he would say belatedly, he found the perfect match for his love of baseball and UT, the irreverent and fun loving Wild Bunch. Hunnert, as he became known (as in "hunnert year old hippie") was often found at the ball park talking baseball and laughing with friends (and baseball foes alike) or out in the parking lot having a "parking lot rally" which often involved playing dominoes. It was during this time that he developed a colorful flair for fashion, sporting bell-bottoms, tie-dyed shirts and always matching head band. Hunnert made living life look easy with his carefree nature and ever present huge smile. The ultimate people person and free spirit, he always remembered everyone's birthday and was known for synthesizing life's events into a witty and funny expression. There will be a remembrance at Rob's house on Friday, Nov 29 at 3 p.m. for family and friends. There will also be a gathering of his Disch-Falk family at Scott Wilson's for the telling, and creating, of stories. Time TBD.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019