BIVES IV, Robert John Robert John Bives, IV, was welcomed to his heavenly home by a band of angels on October 25, 2020. He called Austin, Texas home and always loved returning here. Robert was 48 years old, being born at just 3 pounds, 13 ounces, on June 30th, 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Linda Richard Bives and Robert John Bives, III. He was blessed to be part of the most loving, supportive and extraordinary family filled with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins that supported and cheered for Robert his entire life. Robert met his best friend and the love of his life, Dana Winegar Bives in 1998 and they married in 2004. In 2009, their first daughter Vivian Elizabeth Bives joined the family followed by Ava Marie Bives in 2011. Robert loved his girls and he loved being a girl dad. Robert attended the all-boys school, Holy Cross, in New Orleans graduating in 1990 where his primary focuses were baseball, golf, grades, friends and girls, but not in that particular order. Robert valued the relationship with his parents dearly. In his senior book, he noted that his parents are "Very Cool, supportive, and probably the best parents in the Holy Cross family". After graduation, Robert headed to Tulane University with a plan to be a successful Financial Advisor. In 1994, he graduated Tulane with a degree in Finance and embarked on a life full of adventure. Robert began his career in Houston with Olde Discount Stockbrokers shortly after graduation with the promise that he could return to New Orleans. However, a year later, he was introduced to golfing at Barton Creek, boating on Lake Travis, and the Austin vibe. He quickly made Austin his new home. Robert believed in loyalty and opportunity, and as Olde Discount was bought out by HRBlock Financial and then eventually Ameriprise Financial, he stayed true to the business he was creating. Robert always believed "A rolling stone gathers no moss". Robert worked hard and achieved unbelievable success with his business. He took care of each family he advised just as he would take care of his own family. Every child mattered, every man and woman mattered, and every client became part of his extended family. For Robert, being a financial advisor was not just a job or a career, it was his way of helping others live a better life. He was sincere in this passion. Robert's career spanned over 25 years, even creating and branding his own team, Bives and Associates. While a part of HRB Financial Advisors, Robert was member of the President's Circle and ranked among the top 5 advisors for many years. Robert was a member of the Ameriprise Chairman's Advisory Council with continuous membership from 2011 to 2020. He earned numerous lifetime achievements at Ameriprise including Diamond Ring in 2013, Hall of Fame in 2017 and ranked among the top advisors at Ameriprise throughout the last decade. He was named as a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor from 2018 to 2020. In 2020, Robert achieved a specific goal he had been working toward and was named as a "Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisor". It was the perfect recognition to cap an amazing career. Robert was a member of Barton Creek Country Club and an avid golfer and outdoorsman. From boating, to hunting and fishing, any time Robert could be outdoors with his friends, he wanted to be involved in the activity. He was a die-hard Yankees fan and tried to never miss a game. He loved to travel, especially with Dana and the girls. He also enjoyed heading out for a guy's trip to refill his manly meter. Robert wanted to be in the moment with each experience, to build deeper relationships with his friends and family, and to never miss an opportunity to experience life. Robert loved deeply. Since Robert's diagnosis with an aggressive brain tumor at the beginning of this year, he never lost faith. He faced this battle and his death as had faced his life with steady courage. He was grateful for everything and everyone around him. He was also purposeful, joyful, and wanted to spend each moment adding additional time and memories with Dana and his beautiful girls. Robert did that and left us all with joyful memories. Robert was a man who touched our hearts. He will be forever loved and honored. Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Belinda Marie Bives, his godmother and Aunt, Betsy Ann Bives, his paternal grandparents Robert John Bives Jr. and Ethel Mae Hartegan Bives, and maternal grandparents, Lucile and Sidney Richard; all of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is survived by his loving wife, Dana Winegar Bives, their two daughters Vivian and Ava, and his parents Linda and Bob Bives, all of Austin, Texas; his in-laws, Roy and Louise Winegar and loving family of Carrollton, Texas, as well as countless other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. The Bives family holds sincere gratitude for the caregivers, nurses, doctors, friends and family who provided such wonderful love and care during this past year. You are appreciated more than words can express. If you wish to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers, please send them to The Bives Family Donor Advised Fund. Robert would like his daughters to help make decisions about where the charitable funds should go. Thus, The Bives Family Donor Advised Fund has been created which will allow this wish to be fulfilled. Donations accepted via : Checks made out to U.S. CHARITABLE GIFT TRUST : memo line The Bives Family Donor Advised Fund or VENMO : BivesFamilyDAF@gmail.com. Mail checks to the Bives family. A tax donation form will be forward to you for all checks received. The Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church located at 6455 Bee Cave Road, West Lake Hills, Texas 78746. Social distancing measures will be followed. Please wear masks at all times. Please note, the Parish seats over 1400 people, so there will be room for all to attend with proper distancing measures. Additionally, there will be an outdoor tent with seating and a monitor for those who would prefer to sit outside. The service will also be recorded for view afterward.



