PIERCE, Robert Karl Age 30, passed away on June 19th, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Rob was born on October 19th, 1988 in Temple, Texas, to parents Randy and Sandy Pierce. He graduated from St. Edward's University in 2013 with a degree in Communications. He was to graduate from the University of Houston with a degree in Construction Management in December of 2019, at which time he would continue his employment with McCarthy Construction. He took great pride in working with this amazing group of people. The family will forever be grateful to everyone at this great company for their investment in Rob. Rob enjoyed family meals, traveling, snowboarding, and Chipotle. He had a distinct gift for making any event or gathering more fun. Rob saw humor everywhere and took joy in offering up his entertaining stories and dead-on impersonations. If you knew him, you were in for a great time and some good food (but that didn't mean he was paying). His family and friends will always remember him as an extremely loyal, kind, exuberant, and sometimes exhausting person who always saw the best in people. He could start up a conversation with absolutely anyone. He could be overly generous; it's not tipping he believed in, but over tipping. Rob is survived by his parents, his sister Ellie and her husband Fred, his brother Tommy, and his brother Willy and Willy's fiancée Rachel. He is also survived by his grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Rock of Austin and Mr. and Mrs. Steve Pierce of Houston. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and waiters around the world. A funeral is scheduled for 10:00 am on June 25th at Hyde Park Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rob's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Texas Baptist Children's Home in Round Rock. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary