PIGG JR., Robert Keith Robert Keith Pigg Jr. of Briarcliff, born in 1936, died September 28, 2019. He is survived by Burris, his wife of 62 years, daughters Pam Pigg, Deborah Davis, her husband Don Davis and Robert's sister Pat Daffern. Robert graduated from Vernon High School. He held a degree in Petroleum Land Management from The University of Texas. He pursued that field in Roswell, NM. There he took the Dale Carnegie Course that changed his life, thus became an Instructor and an insurance salesman. He moved his family back to Vernon where he worked in the Herring Bank and continued teaching the Carnegie Course there and in Wichita Falls. A career shift took him to Houston where he worked as an estimator for a commercial subcontractor until moving to Austin to become a partner in Above Board Mill & Cabinet. In retirement, golf and community work as president of the HOA and Mayor of the Village, and even a volunteer EMT occupied his time. He was very active in the Episcopal Church as Lay Reader and on the Vestry in Vernon, Wichita Falls, Houston, Spring, and Round Rock. His other commitment was Republican politics in those cities. He chaired many conventions, served on the SREC, and was a delegate to the national convention in 1976. Our special thanks goes to Capitol Hospice, especially Dawn, Natoma, and Elizabeth for their loving care through the past months. The service will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 909 Ave. D in Marble Falls on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Those wishing, may make memorial contributions to Pedernales Fire Department 801 Bee Creek Rd., Spicewood TX 78669 in thanks for the many times they came to pick Robert up after a fall.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019