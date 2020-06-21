MCCURDY, Robert L. January 15,1948- June 14, 2020 Robert L McCurdy "Bob" passed away peacefully after a valiant struggle with heart disease. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather whose love knew no bounds. He was also a friend to many, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Bob was a successful real estate broker in Austin for many years. In addition, he was a gifted drummer and photographer. He loved bird watching, was an avid sports fan, (Texas Longhorns, and Baltimore Ravens especially), a history and geography buff, and music lover. He also enjoyed traveling and exploring new places. It had been a goal of his to tour the country with wife Nancy and visit as many National Parks as time would have permitted. Bob was a generous soul, and his motto was "always do the right thing". For those of us left behind, we will try to carry on his legacy. He leaves to mourn wife Nancy, daughter Sara Coufal, son-in-law Kevin Coufal, grandsons Austin, Kamden, and Connor Coufal, sister Karen Montee and brother-in-law Mike, sister-in-law Donna Wuest, brother-in-law Darin Harden, in addition to numerous other relatives and many dear friends. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Cornerstone hospital in Austin. Those wishing to honor Bob may do so by making a contribution to the American Heart Association. A celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 21, 2020.