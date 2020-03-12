|
QUINN, Robert L. Robert Lee "Bobby" Quinn of Austin, Texas passed away on March 7, 2020. Bobby was born on September 25, 1940 in Corsicana, Texas. He was raised by his parents Robert Culberson Quinn and Pauline Jones Quinn, along with his two younger brothers, James Don Quinn and Dan Quinn. At Corsicana High School, Bobby met the love of his life, Ovie Gene Tanner. Bobby was a natural entrepreneur. He started his first business at 16, using his earnings from his job at the Corsicana Daily Sun to buy and operate penny gum machines in downtown Corsicana. After he graduated from Baylor University with a business degree, he started his career at Mobil Oil and later Marshall Oil and Tetco Oil. In his early sixties, he left the corporate world to focus full-time on his rare and antiquarian book business, Quinn & Davis Booksellers. He thrived on finding the first edition of an interesting book at an estate sale or dusty bookstore while he traveled with his family. Bobby and Ovie's booth at the Austin Book & Paper Show was a favorite. But more than books, Bobby loved his family. And he was deeply loved by them. His faithful wife of 58 years, Ovie, cared for him through a long and debilitating illness that ultimately took his life. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, and kept the faith. At the end, he was surrounded by his wife and daughters as he peacefully passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pauline Quinn, and his first grandson, Andrew Newton. He is survived by his wife, Ovie, his brothers, Don and Danny, his daughters, Gina Newton and Teresa Davis, his sons-in-law, Lance Newton and Jim Davis, and his grandchildren, Madison Davis, Ellie Newton, and Jack Davis. Bobby Quinn chose to live an uncomplicated life. He was honest, fair, patient, kind, faithful, and generous. He lived what Mark Twain described as the ideal life: good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience. The family will hold a visitation on Sunday, March 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and graveside services on Monday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Cook Walden Forest Oaks located at 6300 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020