More Obituaries for Robert Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lafayette Russell

Robert Lafayette Russell Obituary
RUSSELL, Robert Lafayette "Bob" Bob, passed away October 11, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas at the age of 70. Bob was a brilliant, kind, generous man with many passions in life. He was a great father, grandfather, and friend. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family and friends. Memorial Services and Reception will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday October 21, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 510 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628. A Memorial fund in Bob's name has been established at Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 895, Georgetown TX 78627
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019
