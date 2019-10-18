|
|
RUSSELL, Robert Lafayette "Bob" Bob, passed away October 11, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas at the age of 70. Bob was a brilliant, kind, generous man with many passions in life. He was a great father, grandfather, and friend. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family and friends. Memorial Services and Reception will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday October 21, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 510 Luther Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628. A Memorial fund in Bob's name has been established at Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 895, Georgetown TX 78627
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019