CAMPBELL, Robert Lee Chaplain (Col.) Robert Lee Campbell of Austin passed away on Friday, May 1 following a long illness. He was surrounded by family members in the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Wimberley. Born in Cincinnati, OH, on November 24, 1934 to Lloyd and Bessie Campbell, he was raised by The Greatest Generation to value faith, honor and service to one's country. He served his nation with pride and distinction for 27 years, beginning with a tour of duty in Vietnam and concluding as the head chaplain of the United States Army Europe. His military commendations include the Purple Heart, Bronze Star "V-device" and Meritorious Service Medal. Throughout his career and ensuing ministry endeavors he was known for mentoring and encouraging young leaders and caring for people in his every sphere of influence. He was a marathon runner, an avid hiker, a voracious reader and an accomplished church pastor, preacher & teacher. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Austin where he served in numerous leadership roles. Most importantly to him, he was a devoted husband, father and friend. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Maureen "Renie" Campbell; his children Kimberly Campbell of Austin and partner Dottie Dawson; Kelly McClendon of Arlington; Kathy Campbell of Pagosa Springs, CO and spouse Lori Schwanz; Rob Campbell of Wimberley and wife Susan; granddaughters Taylor Abaroa of Wimberley and husband Jose, and Michaela Campbell of College Station; grandsons Matthew McClendon of Salt Lake City and Jacob McClendon of Farmers Branch and wife Carly; and four beloved great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law Carol and Carlyle Ackley of Florence, KY; nephews David Ackley of Indianapolis, wife Debbie and children Elijah and Caitlin; and Doug Ackley of Florence, KY and wife Kathy. All deeply love, honor and cherish his memory. A graveside service will be conducted at Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, with full military honors. Due to Covid-19 restrictions dates of the graveside and memorial services are yet to be determined. The family requests that memorials be directed to their favorite veterans organization or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020