CASTRO, Robert Lee Robert "Rob" Lee Castro, 52 years old, was born December 24, 1967 in Burnet, Texas. He passed away July 28, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Rob grew up in Georgetown, Texas graduating from Georgetown High School in 1985, and the University of Texas in Austin in 1995. Growing up, Rob was very involved in his community, playing high school sports and faithfully attending St. Helen's Catholic Church. He was a distinguished football player with the Georgetown Eagles, achieving junior and senior All District football honors. At the University of Texas, Rob was a letterman on the Longhorn football team, serving as the football equipment manager. After graduation from UT, Rob translated his love of sports into a career. First interning with the Dallas Cowboys and then joining the Big 12 Athletic Conference at its inception in 1996. Additionally, he served as the Athletic Director at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School. He played with the Verandah Men's Basketball team for more than 20 years and served as President of the East Kessler Park Neighborhood Association. Rob and his wife Donna attended Northwest Bible Church. He is survived by his wife Donna; his stepdaughter Chandler Crawley and her husband Bryson Battle; stepson Jackson Crawley; stepdaughter Meredith Crawley; new twin grandbabies Dylan and Blair Battle; mother Carmen Cantu; father Johnny Castro; brother Ricky Castro; and his sisters Stephanie, Tracey, Monica and Theresa. Rob is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Josie Reynaga; his grandfather Jose; his paternal grandparents of Bertram Texas. We will greatly miss his fun sense of humor, his enormous heart, kind spirit and unwavering dedication to family and friends.



