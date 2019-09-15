|
CONLEY, JR., Robert Leo (Bob) Robert Leo Conley Jr. (Bob), 71, of Austin, passed away while staying at his dear friend Susan's house in Sunrise Beach, Texas on Friday, September 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert L Conley Sr.; mother, Mary Estelle (Selover) Conley; sister, Patricia Schleuter; and brother-in-law Denny Gawronski. Bob is remembered with love by daughters, Regina Erwin of Round Rock, Emily Barry-Conley and Gabby Barry-Conley of Austin; grandchildren, Christopher and Alexandria Erwin and Clayton and Bradley Litteral; brother, Matt Conley; sisters, Kathy Gawronski and Peggie Conley and her husband Tom Shriewer; brother-in-Law, Fred Schleuter; nephews, Eric Schleuter, his wife Jill, and their children Nevan, Mary Grace and Kiren, Joe Brockman, Patrick and Bob Barry; and niece, Ashley Conley. He leaves behind countless friends and extended family members. Bob was born on October 27, 1947 in St Louis, Missouri, the eldest of five children. He grew up rooting for the Cardinals and remained a lifelong fan. After serving in the US Air Force, Bob went on to study philosophy at the University of Missouri. He moved to Austin before the girls were born, loved being "Coach Bob" as they were growing up, and made it a priority to show support for his family and every game/event/competition/show possible. Bob worked as Supervisor of Maintenance Operations at the Post Office until he retired in 2015 and was serving as the local chapter president for the National Association of Postal Supervisors at the time of his death. Bob also volunteered at The Settlement Home in Austin. Lover of all things baseball, Bob was a sports enthusiast who was not shy about rooting for his favorite teams. He was also an avid reader and appreciated traveling when he had the opportunity. He enjoyed his daily morning walks and was always up for good conversations with friends. Bob was intelligent and well versed, generous and compassionate - the type of guy that would do anything for anyone. Above all was his deep love for his daughters. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10am at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Settlement Home or a little league organization of your choice. The family would love for all who knew Bob to join us for a Celebration of Life when baseball season rolls around this spring. Please subscribe to be included when our plans are finalized: www.rememberingbobconley.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019