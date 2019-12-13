|
|
HUGHES, Robert Leo Robert Leo Hughes was born on January 12, 1924, in Champaign, Illinois, to John H. Hughes and Margaret Lowry Hughes, and died peacefully at his home on November 22, 2019, with his devoted daughter and wife by his side. Bob is pre-deceased by his parents and his brothers, John D. Hughes and Raymond Hughes, and grandson, Justin David Hughes. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Scott Hughes of Miami, Oklahoma. Bob and Barbara were married 71 years ago on November 25, 1948. He is also survived by his children, Dr. John David Hughes (Susan), Dr. Robert Scott Hughes (Alisa), Thomas James Hughes (Katherine), and Ann Ellen Hughes. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, three step grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. All of the children affectionately referred to Bob as "Paunch." He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Margie Hughes, and many nieces and nephews. Bob lost his father at an early age during the Depression. He and his brothers held many jobs in their school years to help support their working mother financially. All three brothers graduated from college, a remarkable achievement for a family in those lean times. Bob's early jobs included throwing newspapers, caddying at the Champaign Country Club, and digging graves. The latter job may have influenced his decision to be cremated. Bob graduated from University of Illinois with a B.S. in chemical engineering (1944). He was a member of the varsity wrestling team and the SAE fraternity. He began active duty in the US Navy in the V-12 program at the University of Illinois as a commissioned Ensign (1945). Bob served on USS Eldridge (DE-173) in the Pacific in World War II, and he was recalled to serve as lieutenant senior grade US Navy Reserves in the Korean War on USS Hanna (DE-449). Bob was employed by Spencer Chemical Company in 1952 as manager in the technical department where he oversaw product development of polyethylene and nylon in plastics applications, such as packaging films and plastic milk bottles. Spencer Chemical was eventually acquired by Gulf Oil Corporation. His career was marked by many promotions, and therefore, many transfers. Bob and Barbara moved their young family seven times between 1951 and 1967, settling in Houston, Texas, until his retirement in 1984 when he and Barbara moved to Austin. Always active in Boy Scouts of America, Bob served on the troop committee in Kansas City, Missouri and in Houston, Texas. He was also a member of Order of the Arrow. One of his happiest memories was when he accompanied his sons, Bobby and Tommy on a one-week hike in Big Bend National Park. Both sons later became Eagle Scouts (Troop 55). Hiking and jogging, especially around Town Lake and playing golf at Onion Creek Country Club were his later lifetime recreational activities. He exercised daily well into his 90s. Bob will be remembered for his integrity, his interest in his children's careers, and a great smile. Ann, their youngest, also settled in Austin. As Bob and Barbara aged, Ann's training as an R.N. and caregiver became essential in allowing their parents to remain in their own home. Ann spent countless hours at the house and drove innumerable miles to make sure their medical, emotional, and nutritional needs were met. The family extends their utmost gratitude to their compassionate neighbors and caregivers. A memorial mass for Robert Hughes will be held December 14, 2019, at 11:00 am at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1100 Main St., Buda, Texas, 78610. Memorial remembrances may be sent to the Justin David Hughes Memorial Fund benefitting students with depression. UT Medical Branch Development Office, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, Tx., 77555-0148 Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Robert's family on his On-line memorial site. Cremation assistance by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640 Ph. (512) 268-8200
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 13, 2019