PARKER, Robert Leo On Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Hutto, Texas, Robert Leo Parker passed away at the age of 64. Bob was born on May 15, 1954, in Brighton, Massachusetts, to Leo J. Parker, Jr. and Frances Spellman Parker. He graduated from Everett High School, in 1972, and from the Boston College School of Management in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts in 1976. In high school, Bob captained the Track Team, specializing in high hurdles and speed. It was also during high school that Bob discovered the guitar, igniting a lifelong passion that would provide endless hours of joy, companionship and creative expression over the years. Austin, Live Music Capital of the World, was a good fit for him. Bob was an avid New England sports fan, with a hat and tee shirt collection that told the tale. He rooted for the Celts and the Pats, but he loved the Red Sox, and - like any good New Englander loved anybody who beat the Yankees. Bob wasn't ready to go, but he'd have said he could die happy in a year that saw Boston take home trophies for the World Series and the Super Bowl. Bob was preceded in death by his father Leo. He is survived by his mother Frances, daughter Kathryn Parker Keane, granddaughter Sophia Keane, son Robert Leo Parker, sisters Ellen Parker and Susan Parker Mielinski and brother Thomas Parker. A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary