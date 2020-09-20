ANDREWS JR., Robert Leonard "Bob" April 11, 1931 - August 4, 2020 Bob was born in Ryan, Oklahoma, on April 11, 1931, the first child of Opal Staley Andrews and Robert Leonard Andrews, Sr. Bob grew up in Terral, Oklahoma, located along U.S. Hwy 81, a few miles North of the Red River. Throughout his life, Bob retained fond memories of his friends and neighbors in Terral, and the strong sense of community that helped the town weather the Great Depression and the long, difficult years of World War II. Bob is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Neal and her husband, Marlyn Neal; his son, Robert L. Andrews III and daughter-in-law, Patricia Gerling Andrews; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his sister, Shirley Hoehn; numerous nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Elaine Ward. Early years: Following graduation from high school, Bob entered Texas A&M, where he served as Cadet Major and as a member of the Ross Volunteers. After graduating in 1953, with a degree in accounting, Bob was commissioned in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Smokey Hill Air Force Base, near Salina, Kansas, home of the 310th Strategic Bombardment Wing. It was while in Salina, that he met and married Helen June Anderson. Their daughter, Sheryl, was born there, and later their son, Rob, was born in Austin, Texas. Education: After graduation from Texas A&M, Bob worked for a time in the insurance industry, before entering law school. He graduated from The University of Texas School of Law Austin, and in 1963, was licensed to practice law in the State of Texas. Law: Bob's first job after graduation from law school was as briefing attorney at The Supreme Court of Texas for Justice C. L. Ray. Like Justice Ray, Bob strongly believed that people who had been injured and taken advantage of deserved their day in court. During his many years in private practice, Bob represented numerous clients for reduced fees. He was known among the legal community for his expertise in multiple areas of law, and generously shared his knowledge and experience with other attorneys, both at the trial court and appellate levels. Life interests: Bob had an extraordinarily retentive mind, which proved beneficial not only in his legal work, but which also provided Bob with a major source of personal satisfaction as well. He enjoyed memorizing long passages from historic documents, such as the Declaration of Independence, which he would recite on the Fourth of July. Some of the poems he recited from memory included "The Things That Are More Excellent," and Gray's "Elegy Written in a Country Church-Yard." Poe's "The Raven" was always a challenge. We will always remember Bob for his generosity of spirit, his dedication to justice, his keen sense of humor; his amazing memory of people's names; his understanding of points of law, facts, and evidence; and his ability to recall dates, places, and events. It was a rare privilege to share part of the journey with him. "Naught nobler is than to be free. / The stars of heaven are free because In amplitude of liberty Their joy is to obey the laws"("The Things That Are More Excellent"-William Watson). A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ringgold, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store