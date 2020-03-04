|
SEAY JR., Robert Lincoln Robert Lincoln (Bob) Seay on the year of his death was 97 years old. Bob was born April 2, 1922 to Robert L and Mildred Merrell Seay in Dallas Texas as part of The Greatest Generation, and lived up to that moniker everyday of his life. Upon graduation from North Dallas High, he attended Texas A&M University, receiving a Civil Engineering degree. Because of the war, the class of 1943 graduated in 1947. In World War II Bob served as a Captain in the US Army in the China Burma Indian Theater, he was awarded three bronze stars. In 1946 he married Rita Vaughan in Dallas Texas, During their 60-year marriage they lived in several states and traveled the world living in five foreign countries. Upon his retirement they returned to their home state of Texas, where they lived together in Austin till he was preceded in death by wife Rita in 2006. He is survived by Gerald R. Seay of Palm Beach, Florida, Mary Ann Martin of Casper, Wyoming, Joan M. Seay of Denver, Colorado and husband Eric Mayer, Thomas M. Seay and wife Mary of Cleveland, Ohio, and John H. Seay of Austin, Texas. He has five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. At 2:00 PM February 26, 2020 there will be an Interment at Restland Memorial Park 13005 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers consider a contribution to Meals on Wheels, 3227 East 5th Street Austin, Texas 78702 (https://www.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org) or to the Texas A&M Foundation, www.txamfoundation.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020