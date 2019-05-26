Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lloyd King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Lloyd King Obituary
KING, Robert Lloyd Robert Lloyd King, 100, longtime resident of Austin, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. He is survived by 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He led a long, productive and very interesting life, and they will miss his wonderful stories. A Memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019, at 1 PM, at University Presbyterian Church, 2203 San Antonio Street, Austin. Condolences and full obituary at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.