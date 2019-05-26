|
KING, Robert Lloyd Robert Lloyd King, 100, longtime resident of Austin, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. He is survived by 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He led a long, productive and very interesting life, and they will miss his wonderful stories. A Memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019, at 1 PM, at University Presbyterian Church, 2203 San Antonio Street, Austin. Condolences and full obituary at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019