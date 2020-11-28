JACOBSEN, Robert Louis "Jake" Jake Jacobsen, lover of sailing, skydiving, scotch and cigars, died November 21, 2020, in Marble Falls, Texas, at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Jackson, sister, Dorothy Ward, and nieces Niki and Tepher Ward. Born in Texarkana, Texas, Jake served in the Air Force Special Forces in Viet Nam where he discovered his love of skydiving. He attended Ole Miss and graduated from Mississippi State University. Much of his working life was spent at Hewitt Dental in Austin where his creative repair solutions were valued. His friends and fellow sailors often called him "MacGyver" because of his unique problem solving skills. Jake loved sailing his numerous boats and spent happy times on Lake Travis, Corpus Christi Bay, the Gulf Coast and Caribbean Islands. He had a generous, larger than life personality with a quirky memorable sense of humor. Jake was an old school gentleman and will be missed by all who knew him. No services are planned at this time. "Fair winds and following seas" our dear Jake. Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com