ASHER, Robert M. "Bob" Age 77, of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away June 16, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army. To know Bob, was to love him. He is survived by his loving wife Marti Asher; three children, Robin, Randy, and Reed; three stepchildren Donna, Cliff and Tonja; 12 grandchildren; siblings David, Joan and Rosslyn. A graveside memorial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield with full military honors. Graveside ceremony is under the direction of the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church (5442 HWY 178, Lakeview, Arkansas, 72642). In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethel Baptist Church in Bob's memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 30, 2019