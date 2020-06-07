DR. MACK, Robert (Bob) Marvin,DVM, MPVM Dr. Robert Marvin Mack passed away at home with his wife at his side in Austin, TX on June 2, 2020. Robert was born in Wymore, Nebraska on December 10, 1928 to Clarence Arthur Mack and Marie Lillian Hladky Mack. He is survived by his wife, Rita Virginia (Montgomery) Mack: son, Gregory Robert Mack and wife Barbara Wiethorn Mack; daughter Nancy Katherine Mack; stepdaughter Cheryl Sheldon Jones and two grandchildren, Weston and Allison Jones. Sisters Dolores Madeline Roberts and Patricia Lucille Farrell, both of Galesburg, IL; Virginia Elizabeth Good of Metter, GA; Jeanette Elizabeth Engler and husband Jerry Engler of Beatrice, NE and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Marie Mack; brother, John (Jack) Arthur Mack; and his first wife, Katherine Klemit Mack. Robert graduated from Beatrice High School, Beatrice, NE in 1945. He served three and a half years in the U. S. Navy 1946-1949. He then attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL 1951-1955, AB; attended University of Illinois, College of Veterinary Medicine, Champagne-Urbana, IL 1955-1959, DVM; University of California, Davis, CA 1970-1971, MPVM (Masters of Preventive Veterinary Medicine). Initially, Dr. Mack was in private veterinary practice. In 1962, he joined the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Veterinary Services as a Field Veterinarian in Illinois. In late 1972, he was appointed Regional Swine Epidemiologist for the U.S. South Central Region, with emphasis on the diagnosis and epidemiology of swine disease outbreaks and to implement procedures to confine and eliminate the disease. In 1972, he served as the Washington, D.C. Staff Epidemiologist /California liaison on the Southern California Viscerotropic Velogenic Newcastle Disease involving exotic birds and poultry populations. This was the largest VVND outbreak that has ever occurred in the United States. Dr. Mack's investigations involving Hog Cholera contributed greatly to evidence showing the role of some Hog Cholera vaccines in the cause and perpetuation of the disease. He designed procedures used by USDA in determining active hog cholera virus, supervised execution of procedures and analyzed results of clinical and laboratory exams. He also designed field survey procedures which were instrumental in the final eradication of Hog Cholera in the United States in 1976. In June 1978, Robert Mack was presented the USDA National Honor Award for Superior Service by the Secretary of Agriculture, in Washington D.C. Dr. Mack also conducted a four-year study of the U.S. swine industry adjacent to the entire Mexico and United States Border. He developed and supervised a U.S.-Mexico Border Surveillance Program for early detection and eradication of hog cholera should it be introduced into the United States from Mexico. This is still an ongoing program. Dr. Robert Mack retired from the USDA in 1986. In 1990, Robert married Rita Virginia Montgomery who was a devoted wife. They enjoyed 30 years together, traveling, laughing, and caring for one another. Dr. Mack also enjoyed his children and talked about camping with them. He was a good father, son, brother, and husband. During his retirement years, Robert's interests were varied. He spent much time and effort pursuing his interest in photography and genealogy to create family albums consisting of numerous old family photos and historical family documents. He did this not only for the Mack and Hladky families but also for several other families. Each album required several months to create. These albums are priceless treasures. Additionally, Robert enjoyed riding motorcycles to various states, sometimes with his son. He also enjoyed listening to classical music, reading historical fiction, and working in his garage to make furniture. In Robert's early 70's he decided to take up bicycle riding. He enjoyed long road trips often with his son and rode in various bike activities including the Katy Flatland and Hotter than Hell Hundred ride in Wichita Falls, TX in the summer. He had a full life, and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends. A service will be held Tuesday, June 9th at 11:00 a.m. (CDT) in the outdoor pavilion at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery located at 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, TX 76542. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).