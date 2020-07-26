JAMESON, Robert Maurice (Bob) 85, of Austin, Texas, passed away on July 14th in Austin, Texas. Bob was the eldest child and beloved son of Maurice Blake Jameson and Zeda Emma LaCina Jameson. He was born in Waco, Texas, at Providence Hospital on August 3, 1934. Living on the Jameson ranch as a young boy presented some challenges to getting to grade school, so his kindly grandmother, Bess LaCina, welcomed him to live with her in Meridian, Texas, where he began grade school and lived with her for two years. The remainder of his primary and secondary education were completed in Clifton, Texas, where he graduated at age 16 as Salutatorian of his Clifton High School class in 1951. An avid competitor and athlete, Bob played all sports, excelling in football and baseball. He took his enthusiasm and passion for athletics with him to The University of Texas at Austin where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in 1955. Beginning his career in education, Bob accepted a position to coach and teach at Granger High School. Through the early years of his career, he taught English, Physical Science, History, and Government. His coaching positions varied from year-to-year and school-to-school but included stints as head basketball, baseball, football, and track coach in small Texas towns such as Paducah, Aspermont, and Iraan. In 1959, Bob married "the most beautiful girl he'd ever seen", his faithful and dedicated wife, Diana, with whom he shared a wonderful partnership for 60 years. He continued to seek additional education and earned his M.Ed. in Educational Administration in 1961 from what was then known as Southwest Texas State University. He accepted his first principal's job in 1964 in Robert Lee, Texas, and his first job as Superintendent of Schools in Woodson in 1969. Beginning in 1972, he served as Superintendent of Lake Dallas ISD for 17 years. He retired in 1993 as the Superintendent of Gregory-Portland ISD. Always very active in the realm of state and regional education issues, Bob served as the President of Texas Association of Community Schools (TACS) in 1980-81 and served as their Legislative Chairman for four years. His many professional associations and memberships brought him to Austin often to present at conferences and testify in front of state legislative committees as an advocate for the proper funding of public education and community schools. Upon "retirement", Bob and Diana moved to Austin, where Bob continued to work with the TACS as their Director of Member Services. He then partnered with A. Bargas & Associates, helping educational colleagues around the state build and furnish world-class schools. Bob deeply enjoyed the companionship and friendship of his Balcones Country Club golf group, fondly known as The Generals. He was a committed member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He was also an adoring grandfather to four granddaughters and rarely missed a track meet, dance recital, choir concert, or volleyball match. Pop was a gifted storyteller, and his girls will always treasure his imaginative and whimsical bedtime tales and his adventurous golf cart rides. Bob is survived by his wife, Diana Krueger Jameson, of Austin, Texas. Son, Robert Paul Jameson and wife Valorie of Dallas, Texas; Daughter, Diana Lynn Jameson McFarland and husband Ken of Austin; Brother, Dan LaCina Jameson and wife Shirley; Sister, Zeda Anne Jameson Homoki and husband Steve; Granddaughters, Caroline Blake McFarland, Emilie Lynn Jameson, Elizabeth Anne McFarland, and Abigail Shea Jameson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Zeda Jameson. A memorial service for immediate family is planned for Wednesday, July 29th, at 1:00 p.m. at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home in Austin. The service will be offered virtually for extended family, friends, and former colleagues. Memorial donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 10010 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, Texas 78750.