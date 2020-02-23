|
|
HICKS, Robert Miller Robert Miller Hicks recently passed away from natural causes after a long and interesting (to say the least) life. Miller was born in Athens, TX on April 29,1925 to R. L. (Buck) and Sidney Louise Hicks (nee Miller). She was the first women in his life to spoil him but more on that later. The family moved to Temple, TX where Miller graduated from high school and along the way earned his Eagle Scout designation and a trip to the Scout Jamboree in Washington D. C.. While in Temple his best/closet friend was Preston McCall who would eventualy have a definite hand in getting him involved with the second woman in his life to spoil him. After Temple High he moved down the road to the University of Texas in Austin and spent just enough time there to pledge Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE). By now it was war time and his enlistment in the Navy sent him to Tulane University in New Orleans for education and training purposes. He ultimately left Tulane with a BBA in hand and was sent to do some graduate study at the Harvard Business School and the Navy Management School in Brooklyn before shipping out to the Pacific. It took a bit of time for him to reach his ship, a small class destroyer the U.S.S. Wilkes (DD 441), which was not a bad thing as it was towards the end of the war and had he gotten there any earlier we might still be at it. He spent some time in Japan after the surrender and stayed on the Wilkes until it was decommissioned in 1946. Needless to say Miller had many stories about his time on the Wilkes that he love to tell and tell and tell (y'all know what we're talking about). After the war Miller went to work with Humble Oil and had a number of jobs with them. One was as manager of a company owned station at the corner of Guadalupe and 19th Street in Austin at the edge of The University. At the time, Pres McCall was dating a young girl from Temple who was at UT. Pres (who was off in medical school) asked Miller if he would mind checking in on her from time to time and maybe taking her to a movie now and again. Well he married her and he and "Liz" (aka Rebel) spent sixty-eight years together until her death in 2017. Yes, she definitely spoiled him (and put up with him) all those years. Those years were packed so full of everything imagineable that it's hard to even talk about much less write about. From having their two wonderful daughters and many cherished dogs, to traveling the world with great friends, flying and owning airplanes, dinners at the White House, owning radio stations, developing and owning many commercial real estate and other entrepreneurial projects, etc. etc. With Miller it was always one adventure after another. He and Liz were also involved with All Saints Episcopal Church in Austin where he was on the vestry, served as Senior Warden and was a Trustee of the Epsicopal Seminary. Later they were insturmental in forming St. Francis Episcopal Church. He was always thinking and planning and scheming and obsessing/compulsing about something and he never (we mean never) found himself in a situation or circumstance about which he could not ask at least one question (y'all know). The bottom line is that if there was anything that Miller decided he wanted to do or try he just went and did it or at least tried it.....of course all with Liz's permission. He led a life with very few if any regrets which many can't claim. He was without any doubt or question a "character" of the utmost degree who happened to have had lived and acted with great character. He is missed. Miller is survived by his daughter Martha Hicks of Austin and Amanda Mitchell and son-in-law Bobby of Georgetown. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Westminster Manor for taking such good care of and putting up with Dad for all these years. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020