UNDERWOOD JR., Robert Milton Robert Milton Underwood, Jr. passed February 16, 2019. He was born April 18, 1959 in Dallas, TX, to Robert "Bob" and Charlsie "Chalkie" Underwood. Robert attended East Anchorage High School in Anchorage, AK. Professionally, Robert was a Real Estate Broker and owned his own brokerage since 1986. Studying was one of his passions and he loved all that he learned to earn the Eagle Scout award in Boy Scouts. His academic background included a BS in Radio-Television-Film, a BA in Philosophy, an MBA in General Business, an MS in Computer Systems, and an MA in Humanities. After his studies he became a published author. He also loved to exercise and his favorite participatory sports included tennis, martial arts, cycling, running and weight training. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs and volunteering at the local animal shelter. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert Milton Underwood. He is survived by his wife Deborah, brother Jack, mother Charlsie, step son Bradley, and many cousins. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019