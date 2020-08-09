Robert Olson

OLSON, Robert "Bobby" January 13, 1949 ~ July 27, 2020 Robert "Bobby"- "Bob" Olson left our physical world on July 27th 2020 at the age of 71. Bobby is remembered as an eternal gentleman, a man with great charisma who connected with everyone who met him or watched any of his films. He is survived by his talented sisters Arnette and Carla, his beautiful wife Antonella and his dear daughter Romina and grandson Gian Luke. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, to a maverick Texan woman named Robbie and her pianist husband Carl, Bobby would end up crossing the pond and establishing himself in the eternal city of Rome. Bobby loved the Italy of the 70's and Italy loved him back; he worked as an actor and radio disc jockey, and was able to interact with legendary icons such as Luchino Visconti, Sofia Loren and Federico Fellini. It was in Italy where Bobby met Antonella, his Roman muse, lover and best friend. Bobby and Antonella experienced many amazing adventures together; they explored Italy several times, from North to South, throughout the fifty years they knew each other. Their biggest adventure nonetheless happened in Austin, Texas, with the birth of their beautiful daughter, Romina, named after their beloved Rome, the city in which they fell in love. Late in life, Bobby was also known to Central Texans through his work in award winning short films made by talented moviemakers from the University of Texas at Austin. Bobby also played the protagonist role in Tiramisu for Two, a celebrated Texan Italian comedy about a Roman man who comes to San Marcos, Texas. In recent years, Bobby dealt with complicated health issues, ultimately passing peaceful in his sleep, at home, surrounded by loved ones. Despite his heartbreaking absence, Bobby's spirit and relentless smile will forever live in all of us.



