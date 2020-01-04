|
SAYLOR, Robert Pearl "Bobby" Pearl Saylor "Bobby", 74, passed away in Fort Worth, TX on December 16, 2019. He was born on July 5, 1945, to Jesse and Oma (Sizemore) Saylor in Oneida, KY. Bobby is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Gary Saylor two sisters Henrietta Spurlock and Rosina Hern. Survivors include sister Geraldine Leach of Springport, IN, brother JD and wife Diana Saylor of Houston, Daughter Staci (Saylor) Norgan and husband Chuck, sons Jeff and wife Melinda Saylor, Jay and wife Tracy Saylor, Joe and wife Stephanie Saylor all of Texas; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Services are pending and details will be communicated once arrangements are made.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 4, 2020