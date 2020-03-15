|
|
FOWLER, Robert Penn Robert Penn Fowler died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Seton Hospital at West 38th Street in Austin. His wife Laura Sanders Fowler, daughter Julia Fowler, brother Bradley Fowler and sister- in- law Sally Pope Fowler were at his bedside when he passed. Bob was born April 30, 1933 at St. David's Hospital at West 17th and Rio Grande Streets. His maternal grandfather Robert Lee Penn for whom he was named, served as state district court judge of the 26th Judicial District for Travis and Williamson County from 1901-1904. His paternal grandfather, I.D. Fowler, University of Texas Law 'Department' class of 1894, father Marion West Fowler, brothers Dudley Fowler and Bradley A. Fowler, and Bob, were proud University of Texas graduates, Texas State Bar licensed 1933, 1953, 1957 and 1958. Bob's mother, Marion Penn was an instructor of students for an all-female biology class at University of Texas where she met Marion West Fowler. University of Texas Admissions erroneously enrolled Marion West Fowler in her class believing him to be female. Bob's earliest memories are of spending time on Lake Austin in the family boat, Chica, a twenty six foot cabin cruiser, the largest boat on Lake Austin. Chica served as a rescue vessel for Sea Scouts, a program co-founded by Marion West Fowler, George Nelle and Bruce Motheral. Bob lived in what is now known as Heritage Neighborhood on Grandview Street. HIs grandmother Ada C. Reed Penn's home on West Street is now known as Heritage House, one of the oldest residential structures in Austin. Heritage House was owned by Austin Heritage Society from 1958 to 1979. In 1971, Bob received Austin Heritage Society Member of the Year award for his work to save the 1876 Walter Tips House which still stands at Oltorf and South Congress. In 1946, the Fowler Family moved to a 60 acre tract Marion West Fowler purchased and began developing what is known today as Greenshores on Lake Austin, Ski Shores Café and Ski Shores Marina. Initially the entire Fowler family lived in tents pitched on the grounds while constructing the vacation cottages and piers that today are Greenshores on Lake Austin. Riverboat Commodore, a 71 foot riverboat constructed on the Greenshores lawns, in 1949 began hosting debutante parties, weddings, election parties, charitable fund raisers. Riverboat Commodore is still in operation on Lake Austin. Bob spent many happy hours deck handing aboard River Boat Commodore. He also formed a band with first cousin Penn Johnson, son of Travis County Judge Tom Johnson, and band leader Sammy Allred, son of Travis County Commissioner Sam N. Allred. In time, the band became Geezinslaw Brothers, a group which received national recognition. Bob played four musical instruments well, harmonica, banjo, bass fiddle and mandola and wrote parodies the band performed. A 1951 graduate of Austin High School where Austin Community College Rio Grande Campus now operates, Bob entered University of Texas in 1951 and continued his musical performances and parody writing, which he and his fraternity brothers of Phi Gamma Delta performed. Bob received Tau Deuteron Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta Lifetime Achievement award in 1996. In his second year at University of Texas, Bob was accepted into the United States Navy through the University of Texas ROTC program, received a commission upon graduation from University of Texas Law School in 1957, and served three years on active duty as a Navy JAGC. Bob loved the Navy, continued to drill as a volunteer for more than thirty years, was active in Austin Navy League and Military Officers of America Association- Austin Chapter until the time of his retirement as a Navy Captain in 1988. In 1960 Bob assumed primary responsibility for Fowler & Fowler, the law firm his grandfather I.D. Fowler and father Marion Fowler founded and Photo Record Abstract and Title, which Marion West Fowler purchased in 1946. Bob also served as City of Austin Municipal Judge which inspired Bob to run for Travis County Court at Law No 1. Bob and his celebrated uncle Wick Fowler, founder of Wick Fowler Four Alarm Chili, ran a colorfully unorthodox, campaign. Bob was successful in a hotly contested race for Chili Champion, at the Terlingua International Championship Chili Cook Off. Bob's competitors claim Bob smuggled in Wick Fowler Four Alarm Chili ingredients in his underpants and used them to prepare the winning chili. Wick Fowler chaired the judging panel. The disputes arising out of the judging made national news several times. Bob became an accomplished single engine airplane pilot using his G.I. bill proceeds. This led to formation of Lake Amphibian, a sea plane distributorship Bob owned, which achieved notoriety when photographed by Austin American Statesman flying a sea plane UNDER the Congress Avenue Bridge during an Austin Aqua Fest Parade on Town Lake (Lady Bird Lake). The identity of the pilot is disputed. During this time, Bob confronted his alcohol addiction in a very open way. Before State Bar of Texas formally recognized the unique challenges practicing professionals faced when suffering from addictions, Bob formed an informal lawyers Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) group which met in the basement of St. Martin's Lutheran Church. Immediately, other prominent attorneys in Austin came forward, admitting their own struggles. Bob believed AA saved his life and saved the lives of others who were suffering in secret. Some attorneys swear Bob saved them from death or complete professional destruction. In 1992, Robert Penn Fowler married Laura Sanders, an attorney and fellow Navy JAGC. In 1994, their first and only child Julia Marion Fowler was born. At age 61, Robert Penn Fowler instantly transformed from a talented lawyer, accomplished musician, Navy Captain and single engine airplane pilot into the world's greatest Dad, while continuing to support several elderly family members, helping them to live independently in their homes until the time of their deaths. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Marion West Fowler and Marion Penn Fowler, and his brother Dudley Fowler. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Laura Sanders Fowler, their daughter and only child Julia Marion Fowler, and many Penn's and Fowlers. Memorial services at The Austin Club and aboard Lake Austin Riverboat Commodore will convene in April of 2020. To receive an update regarding scheduling, please contact [email protected] In lieu of flowers, food or other gifts, please give generously to Austin Bar Foundation https://www.austinbar.org/foundation/donate/, Austin History Center Association, http://austinhistory.net/memorial-gifts/, and Austin Gay men's Chorus, https://austingaymenschorus.org/web/our-board/ Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020