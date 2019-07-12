PEEBLES USMC (Ret.), Col Robert R. Col. Robert R. Peebles USMC (Ret.) died July 9, 2019 in Bastrop, Texas. He was born to Mr. and Mrs. R.W. Peebles in Alvin, Texas January 19, 1922. He lived in Alvin and attended schools there where he was an outstanding student and athlete and in 1939 entered the University of Texas in Austin where he played freshman football. After Pearl Harbor, he left school to begin Naval flight training and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant USMC in January 1943. Col. Peebles served for 29 years as a Marine fighter pilot - during WWII in the South Pacific, two tours in Korea, including at Chosin Reservoir, and in Vietnam. He was married to Adeline Strandtman of Lockhart, Texas, the sister of his best friend in the Marine Corps, in September 1946. After retiring from the Marine Corps in 1970 he resided with his family in Austin and then settled in Lockhart, Texas where he and his wife Adeline became respected members of the community and attended to the needs of their elder relatives. Always a sports fan, he became an avid follower of Longhorn sports and a lifetime member of the UT Ex-Students Association. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adeline, a son, Robert, and a daughter, Sara. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Howard, and a sister, Marjorie Wyatt. He is survived by his daughter Bonnie Knox and husband, Steve Knox, of Montclair, New Jersey, granddaughter Caroline Knox and her husband and children, Mike Lindow, Adeline, and Jensen, and granddaughter Susannah Knox and her husband and daughters, Blan Holman, Frances and Jane; daughter Jo Leslie Eimers and spouse Joni White, of Hillsborough, North Carolina, and granddaughter Katie Eimers and her husband and daughter, Sam Berger and Lily; daughter Patty Peebles of Bastrop, Texas, grandson Cole Walker and granddaughter Adelina Garcia; daughter-in-law Patricia Peebles of New Orleans, Louisiana, and grandson Robert Joseph Peebles and his wife and daughter, Rebecca Cioban and Thalia. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends throughout the country. Our father was devoted to his family, his friends, the U.S. Marine Corps, and his country. His unwavering integrity, devotion, courage, and generosity set an example for us all. Memorial donations may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, https://www.nmcrs.org/donate. He will be interred with military honors in the National Cemetery at Fort Sam Houston on a date to be determined. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 12, 2019