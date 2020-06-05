VENNELL, Robert R. Robert R. Vennell left the stage on May 31, 2020, the day before his 81st birthday. He was known far and wide by just his surname, Vennell. This man was a fantastic cook, story teller and perceptive observer of life and people. His Wednesday Night Poker party was a highlight for his good and faithful friends. After Vennell graduated from Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA, he came to Austin for his Master's degree in chemical engineering at UT. Then Vennell bought a one way ticket to Europe, got a BMW motorcycle and spent the next two years rounding out his education on the European continent. He spent a whole summer on the isle of Crete. The running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, and the Grand Prix Formula One race in Monaco were other highlights of his Grand Tour. Vennell proudly served this country as a 2nd Lieutenant in Viet Nam. Returning to Austin, a town he loved, Vennell filled in one night for a friend, bartending at Soap Creek Saloon. He found his career. A master of this craft, Vennell worked in several of the legendary bars and restaurants of Austin before going to the Driskill Hotel where he worked for many years until he retired. He was proud of being renown for his cranky "no soup for you" attitude and professionalism. Vennell is survived by his wife, Bobbie. They first met in 1977 at Soap Creek then parted ways for some years. Renewing their relationship, they eloped in 2005. Vennell didn't have any children of his own but treasured his step-grandchildren Grant and Bowen as well as his step-daughter, Tiva and her husband, Chris Robson. In lieu of flowers, donations to Austin Pets Alive in Vennell's name would be gratefully appreciated. He was known for, and will be missed for, his loving kindness.



