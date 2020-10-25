JOHNSON, Robert Rudolph Robert Rudolph Johnson passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. He was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on December 14, 1923 to August and Sophonia Johnson. Bob graduated from Appleton High School in 1941. On March 18, 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served in the South Pacific Operations. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1945. Bob married Alice May Timm on May 14, 1949. In 1952, Bob and Alice moved to Houston with their first born to seek greater employment opportunities. He began his career in life insurance with the American General Life Insurance Company in Houston. While living in Houston, they extended their family with three more children. Before settling in Austin, they lived in Little Rock, Arkansas for several years. In late 1966, Bob returned to Texas as Administrative Vice President with National Western Life Insurance Company in Austin. Bob retired in 1988 as the Executive Vice President in charge of Administration. Before and after retiring, Bob and Alice enjoyed traveling. They visited all 50 states as well as numerous countries. Bob will be remembered by his friends and family as being kindhearted, respectful, and strong with countless stories of good times shared with family and friends. Bob loved his family dearly and cherished the family gatherings. He was a man of faith and loved his Church. He became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas in 1967 and served faithfully throughout the years. Welcoming him into Heaven was his loving wife of 70 years, Alice; his parents, brothers, Harold and Ronald; and sisters, Nina Caldon and Marion Feldt. Bob is survived by his children Konnie (and Bill) Hooton, Karen (and Chris) Hill, Kevin (and Sue Ann) Johnson and Kristie (and Jim) Dillard; his grandchildren Justin (and Paulina) Hill, Jeremy (and Lindsey) Hill, Chad (and Hillary) Johnson, Garrett (and Valerie) Johnson, Judd Hooton, Jared Dillard, and Callie Dillard (and Bobby Bowlin); and four great grandchildren, Porter Hill, Presley Hill, Whitley and Ella Johnson. He is also survived by a brother, Glenn Johnson of Grand Prairie, Texas and a sister, Sheila (and Ronald) O'Connor of Green Bay, Wisconsin and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, Texas with the Reverend Paul R. Harris officiating. Bob's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Meadows in Buckner Villas for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bob's memory to Central Texas Table of Grace, P.O. Box 52, Round Rock, TX 78680; Trinity Lutheran Church, 1207 W. 45th St, Austin, TX 78756; Buckner Villas - Employee Assistance Fund, 11110 Tom Adams Dr, Austin, TX 78753 or the charity of your choice
. Honorary Pallbearers are Justin Hill, Jeremy Hill, Chad Johnson, Garrett Johnson, Judd Hooton, Jared Dillard and Callie Dillard.