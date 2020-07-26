RUNKLE JR., Robert (Bobby) Robert (Bobby) Runkle Jr. 63, of Bastrop, Texas passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease. Bobby was born on October 17, 1956 in West Palm Beach, Florida. After graduating from Bastrop High School in 1972, Bobby attended Southwest Texas State University then enlisted in the Navy. After his career in the Navy Bobby worked for the Austin Independent School district until his retirement. Bobby's lifelong passion was music. He played in numerous bands and was involved in music his entire life. Bobby with a quick whip-like wit had a joke fitting or not, for any situation or topic. A big generous presence, a musician, and showman with a trick or two, clever, and ornery, and fun. He would rub you the wrong way, tell you a joke, buy you a beer. Bobby was world-wise and astute. You might challenge him to a head to head Jeopardy showdown, you'd lose. He'd buy you a beer. A Character, unique, and a good friend to many people. If you knew Bobby, then you were truly fortunate if you did not then you missed out. Bobby was preceded in death by father, Robert Charles Runkle Sr., mother Pauline Runkle, brother Glen A. Runkle, Randall E. Runkle and is survived by brother David L. Runkle of Bastrop, numerous extended family, friends, and his partner in love, Leslie Ettredge, who cared for Bobby until the end of his life. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Marrs Jones Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop, Texas. Graveside services will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store