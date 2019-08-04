|
SAAVEDRA, Robert Robert Saavedra, 75, of Kyle, Texas went to be with the Lord on July 19. Robert was born in San Antonio, Texas to Nora and Joe Saavedra on May 3, 1944. He graduated from Highlands High School, and attended St. Mary's University in San Antonio. He is survived by his daughter Priscilla and husband Robert Lopez; son Jesse and wife Lourie Saavedra; son Tim and wife Liz Saavedra, all from Kyle, Texas; parents Nora and Joe Saavedra from Bulverde, Texas; brother Eddie Saavedra from Manchaca, Texas; sister Mary Rangel from Bulverde, Texas; grandchildren Martinique Simmons, Jordan Valdez, Mario Garza, Ryder Lopez, Joshua Saavedra, Jesse James Saavedra, Elena Gabrielle (Ellie) and Madeline Rose(Maddie); great grandchildren Jazlynn Valdez, Elliana Grace Simmons, Titan Wayne Simmons, and Sebastin Garza. He retired from the United States Postal Service. He loved traveling, photography, and spending time with family and friends. He was always ready to help when someone had car problems or needed repairs around the house. He had many fond memories of the Shannon Ranch in Driftwood, Texas where his grandfather worked for many years.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019