SETTY, Dr. Robert "Bob" Austin lost a dedicated psychologist, loving husband and father, wry storyteller, and all-around good guy with the passing of Robert "Bob" McIntyre Setty. Bob was born on February 20, 1952, in South Bend, Indiana. His father, Albert, was a WWII Army Veteran and worked at a department store selling men's clothing. His mother, Vivian, was a schoolteacher and received a Master's Degree in Education. It was a humble working class upbringing that provided for many of the stories he enjoyed telling over the years. Some of his favorites included stories about the nuns and his friends at Catholic school, the many odd jobs he worked throughout years, Notre Dame football, and of course the music. Bob was a child of the 60's and a self-described hippie. He loved talking about his favorite bands and concerts he attended, including the Seattle Pop Festival, Bob Dylan, the Stones, and the Boss. After earning a B.S. at Indiana University Bloomington, he relocated to Austin in 1974 to pursue a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at The University of Texas at Austin. Bob could tell a story about every corner of Austin-that-was, since it seemed he lived everywhere at least once and enjoyed all the city had to offer in the 1970s and '80s (and that was quite a lot). Unsurprising if you knew Bob, he made friends in those early years who stuck with him to the end. Early in his career, he met and fell in love with Debra Hale. They married, and Debra said "I do" to a lifetime of Bob's stories, rooting for Notre Dame, the Chicago Bulls, the Indiana Hoosiers, and the adventure of raising a beautiful daughter, Christine Hope, while Austin grew up around them. Bob was an only child who lost his mother in 1978 and his father in the mid-1990s, so Debra's family truly became Bob's. He was a doting uncle, serving as confirmation sponsor for his nephew as well as serving as a friend and listening ear to all. He became a grandfather twice over in his later years, which gave him great joy and a new source for tales. Bob was a psychologist in private practice for over three decades. If you were one of his clients, know that he cared deeply for your wellbeing. Even as his health declined, he continued to practice, and many of his clients insisted on keeping their appointments as well. It was a source of great pride to Bob that Christine followed in his footsteps to become a psychologist; she and her husband, Dr. Ryan Creech, are both serving our military Veterans through the Veterans Health Administration. Bob is survived by his wife Debra; daughter and son-in-law Christine and Ryan; grandsons Robbie and Max; parents-in-law Catherine and Robert Tills; siblings-in-law Steve and Sandy Hale, Cathy and Rick Stevens, and Jennifer Hale; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, including Will Kidd, Linda Ridge and Jeff Miller. It seems important to add that Bob's beloved miniature dachshund is named after Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Multiple sclerosis and then cancer made Bob's later years harder, but he maintained his usual good humor and perspective until the end. He left Debra, Christine, and everyone who knew and loved him with our own stories to tell. Thank you, Bob! Recitation of the Rosary will be at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9th followed by a memorial service and reception beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar Blvd. A memorial service will also be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10th at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 4311 Small Dr. If you are so moved, consider a donation to Hospice Austin or The Humane Society of America. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019