SMITH, Robert 93, of Austin, died Friday, July 5th. He was born in Bastrop , TX on February 18, 1926, a son of the late Caldwell and Dollie (Freeman) Smith. The Celebration of His Life Service will be10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13th at St. Peter's United Methodist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public viewing & flowers can be delivered Friday to 1300 E 12th Street Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Robert's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 11, 2019