STAPLETON, JR., Robert (Bob) E. Robert (Bob) E. Stapleton, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Bob was surrounded by the love of his family and friends and their prayers throughout his journey until his last breaths. For nearly four years Bob demonstrated unimaginable strength, positivity, determination, and tenacity while battling an aggressive form of Multiple Myeloma. He was a miracle to his doctors time and time again. As a family, we appreciated every moment Bob felt good and would spend time together, whether close to home or on a rare road trip and yes, even a University of Texas Football game. Bob demonstrated what it means to live with courage, to fight vigorously for every joyful moment, and to love and cherish friends and family. And true to Bob in life, he was not alone when his spirit left us. He will be missed dearly but never forgotten. Bob was born to Robert E. Stapleton, Sr. and Patricia Ann McKinney Stapleton on September 26, 1968 in South Bend, Indiana. He moved with his family to Northwest Austin in 1977. Throughout his school years, Bob made many friends, many of whom he remained close to over the years. In high school, Bob became a proud member of the Westwood High School marching band. Bob played the French horn but fell in love with many other instruments and was a self-taught keyboardist and pianist. In 1986, Bob graduated from Westwood High School and enrolled in the University of Texas at Austin. Soon after, he pledged and became a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Though it took Bob a while to find his true passion and talents, once he did, his career path was certain. Bob graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Interior Design with a minor in Architecture in December 1994. Bob's passion for design was apparent in his designs, ideas, gifts, and woodworking. Peers and professors were drawn to him and stayed in touch throughout the years. For over 20 years, Bob worked proudly as a Senior Associate Interior Designer at Page. Bob was so thankful for the many opportunities he was given to grow professionally and personally. Bob's coworkers were not just coworkers, but family. Page has given unimaginable support to Bob and his family throughout his illness. Bob was the life of the party. He loved to entertain and bring friends together, even finding a few perfect soul mates along the way. He always had a way of lighting up the room with his infectious smile and humor. So many wonderful friends and memories were made from these many gatherings throughout the years. In 1990 Bob met the love of his life, Catherine Yuergens of Austin, Texas. After dating for five years, Bob and Catherine married on June 8, 1996. Neighbors and friends soon named the two "BobCat." Bob and Cat were inseparable to the end. Bob's enthusiasm multiplied when his two daughters, Cameron and Holland, were born. Bob loved to share their accomplishments in volleyball, orchestra, art, and school. The girls inherited many of Bob's talents. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Stapleton, Sr., and mother, Patricia Ann McKinney Stapleton, as well as maternal grandparents Lloyd Leroy McKinney and Mildred Holland McKinney and paternal grandparents Chester B. "Jack" Stapleton and Naomi Ruth Stapleton. Bob is survived by wife, Catherine, two daughters, Cameron McKinney and Holland Cate, four sisters, Bonnie Snidecki (David) of Indiana, Robbi Stapleton Viveriros (Michael), of North Carolina, Sandy Berger (Tom), and Wendy Stapleton, of Indiana, and, father and mother-in-law David and Linda Yuergens of Marble Falls, brother-in-law Andy Yuergens (Maria) of Buda. Also nephews and nieces Monty and Sam Yuergens of Buda, Sarah Bowser of South Dakota, Lynn Berger, Jason Berger, David Berger, Joshua Snidecki (Dhasy), Shea Lee (Greg), Nicole Snidecki, all of Indiana. A special thank you for loving friends who gave daily support physically and emotionally for Bob, Catherine, and the girls. Thanks to the countless number of neighbors from Circle C (Southwest Austin) who added meals to the "train," and car rides, and sleepovers for the girls at a moment's notice. Thank you to the church communities of Oak Hill Methodist Church and Hope Presbyterian Church for the constant prayers and love. And to all the staff and parent groups at both Kiker Elementary and Gorzycki Middle Schools, thank you for being there to support the girls. A great thanks to the administration and staff at the Texas Education Agency, who gave hundreds of hours of their personal time to allow Catherine to remain Bob's caregiver 24/7. Without this generosity, this would not have been possible. Thank you to the staff of South Austin St. David's Hospital, the Cancer Care Center, and Texas Oncology South Austin for providing numerous hours of exceptional care for Bob in and out of the hospital for the last several years. A memorial service in celebration of Bob's life will be held on December 7, 2019, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Methodist Church at 7815 Hwy 290 West, Austin, Texas 78736 followed by a lunch reception at the church. There will be a "Celebration of Life" gathering after the memorial. Details to come soon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2019